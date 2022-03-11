Bigg Boss Marathi 3’s Vishhal Nikam, Meenal Shah And Vikas Patil Go On A Trip To Goa; Watch Video

Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 has been in the news for various reasons, especially for the friendship between the contestants. Especially, Team B members Vishhal Nikam, Meenal Shah, Vikas Patil and Sonali Patil stayed together and survived in the game till the last week. It has to be noted that Vishhal, Meenal and Vikas were also the finalists of the show.

In the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house, they had planned to go on a trip after the show. And guess what, they finally got time and decided to go on a trip to Goa. For the unversed, the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 winner Vishhal Nikam recently purchased his first car. And to celebrate this moment, he went on a trip to Goa with his besties Meenal Shah and Vikas Patil. Sonali Patil couldn't join them due to her busy schedule.

Meenal shared a video from the car while travelling to Goa. Since it is Vishhal Nikam's first car, Meenal and Vikas were seen very excited about the same. In the video, Meenal asks Vishhal where he is taking them. She also joked about Vishhal's car as he didn't even remove the plastic covers from his car's seats. After her comment, Vishhal, Vikas and Meenal couldn't stop laughing. Eventually, they announced that they were going to Goa.

Talking about the trio, Vishhal Nikam, Meenal Shah and Vikas Patil will be having a special dance performance at the Colors Marathi Awards 2021-2022. They will also be accompanied by Jay Dudhane, Utkarsh Shinde and Surekha Kudachi. Fans can't keep calm to witness their favourite contestants together on the stage. Stay tuned for more updates!