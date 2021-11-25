Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Salman Khan To Make Special Appearance On The Mahesh Manjrekar Show

Mahesh Manjrekar's show Bigg Boss Marathi 3's upcoming weekend will be graced by none other than superstar and Bigg Boss 15's host Salman Khan. Let us tell you, Salman is coming on Bigg Boss Marathi 3 stage to promote his upcoming film, Antim, directed by Manjrekar.

The makers of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 recently shared a special promo on Instagram. They captioned the post as, "Swag से होगा उसका स्वागत! बिग बॉसमध्ये हा खास पाहूणा येणार तेव्हा धमाल तर नक्की होणार. पाहा #BiggBossMarathi3 दररोज रात्री 9.30 वा. फक्त #ColorsMarathi वर आणि कधीही @voot वर."

In the above promo, one can see Mahesh Manjrekar saying that there will a special guest on the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. Moreover, Salman Khan informs everyone that he will be gracing the Marathi Bigg Boss this weekend. Well, the video went viral on social media, and fans can't wait to see Bhai with Bhau together on Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi.

Notably, Salman Khan will be promoting his upcoming film Antim, which is releasing on November 26, 2021, in theatres. Also starring Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles, Antim is the Hindi remake of the Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern.

For the unversed, last weekend, Mahesh Manjrekar had appeared on Bigg Boss 15 along with Antim stars Aayush and Mahima. Interestingly, Manjrekar had taken a class of all the Bigg Boss 15 contestants, and fans can't stop praising his hosting skills. Well, Salman Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar share a strong bond of friendship with each other. The Bollywood actor had also appeared on Bigg Boss Marathi 2 as well.

Hence, it would be interesting to see Bhaijaan again on Bigg Boss Marathi. Stay tuned for more updates!