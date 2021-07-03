Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Sangram Samel Reacts To Reports Of His Participation In Mahesh Manjrekar’s Show

A few days ago, we had reported that Marathi actor Sangram Samel is expected to participate in the third season of Bigg Boss Marathi. Ever since the news came out, fans couldn't keep calm to know more about Bigg Boss Marathi 3. Amidst all this, Sangram interacted with The Times of India and spoke about his participation in the show.

In an interaction with the portal, Sangram Samel said, "I don't know (he laughs). People are saying that I am participating in the show, but I myself don't know whether I am going inside the house or not." When asked about the strategies that he would like to apply in the game, the actor said that he would be able to survive the game.

He Mann Baware actor Sangram further revealed that everything is in the air, and there is no confirmation that he is participating in Bigg Boss Marathi 3. Sangram Samel got married to dancer Shraddha Pathak in March 2021. He said that his wife is very supportive and often tells him that he should focus on his game.

Apart from Sangram Samel, Neha Joshi is also reportedly participating in Bigg Boss Marathi 3. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Reports state that actress Ketaki Chitale was also approached for the show. However, the Ambat Goad actress refused the claims and stated that she would not do a show like Bigg Boss.

Coming back to Sangram Samel, the actor has also featured in shows like Lalit 205, Baapmanus and so on. Apart from TV shows, he has also worked in Marathi movies like Vicky Velingkar, Sweety Satarkar and so on.