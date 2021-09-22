Bigg Boss Marathi 3 September 21 Highlights: Mira & Sonali Engage In Argument; First Task Begins

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with an energetic morning song, 'Popat Pisaatla', to which housemates dance crazily. Later, they have a discussion over the food wastage at the dining table. During a conversation, Mira Jagannath and Sonali Patil engage in a heated argument over their tone and voice. Apart from them, Sneha Wagh too gets angry at housemates for not listening to her justification. She says that she has not wasted food and got hurt by people's comments.

In the bedroom area, the in-charge of a bedroom, Mira Jagannath yells at her helper Aavishkar Darvhekar for not doing his duty efficiently. Later, Surekha Kudachi requests Bigg Boss to inform her about family every week. During a discussion between Surekha, Aavishkar, Santosh Chaudhary and Trupti Desai, Surekha asks Aavishkar about his marriage plans. He reveals that he has not got married again after getting a divorce from Sneha Wagh.

After that, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus dedicates a song to Sonali Patil over her beauty. On the other hand, Mira again gets miffed with Aavishkar and yells at him in the bathroom area. Later, Sonali Patil asks Trupti Desai about the inspiration behind starting the movement for women. The social activist reveals that her husband motivated her to do it.

Bigg Boss announces a new task to the housemates called, 'Chiutai Chiutai Daar Ughad'. In the task, ladies will be sparrows, and men will be crows. The task will be conducted for two days, in which, each man will have to convince ladies to choose him at the end of every round. Ladies will have to choose two men with the majority decision. With the selected men of every round, Bigg Boss will give them a task to do. The winner of the task will get one point. At the end of the task, whoever will get more points will get power. Interestingly, the winner of the task will also choose one lady as the winner from the ladies' side.

In the first round, all men start convincing ladies to choose them. Eventually, they choose Vikas Patil and Utkarsh Shinde. Later, the duo gets a task, in which they will have to get all the maximum numbers of belongings from the ladies by convincing them. Utkarsh manages to get more things than Vikas and wins the first round.

In the second round, Vishhal Nikam, Santosh Chaudhary and Akshay Waghmare take a lot of time to convince the ladies. Hence, the other four men don't get a chance to convince them. After a discussion, the ladies choose Vishhal and Akshay for the task. Later, Bigg Boss gives a task, in which they will have to become a human rickshaw and avoid taking maximum passengers on their vehicle. Dadus monitors the task. As the task begins, girls go crazy and try to get into the rickshaws. During the task, Meenal Shah, Sonali Patil, Mira Jagannath and Vishhal Nikam get injured.

After seeing the accident, Surekha lashes out at Sonali for being the reason behind all the ruckus. Later, Sonali breaks down in tears. After that, the task starts again and this time, Mira Jagannath gets hurt and yells at Akshay Waghmare for not driving in the lane. She also questions Dadus' supervision. Overall, the day was filled with a lot of action, and now, viewers are very excited to know what will happen next!