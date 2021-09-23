Bigg Boss Marathi 3 September 22 Highlights: Mira Jagannath Tortures Jay Dudhane; Dadus Impresses Everyone

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with the continuation of the ongoing human rickshaw task. As per points, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus reveals that Vishhal Nikam did more rounds than Akshay Waghmare. Now, Bigg Boss asks the ladies to decide the winner of the task. Everyone says Vishhal is the winner but Mira Jagannath and Gayatri Datar don't agree with their decision.

After that, the duo engages in a verbal spat with other housemates. Eventually, Bigg Boss cancels the task because of the ladies. The next morning, the contestants wake up to the 'Jalwa' song with the new spirit. Later, Surekha Kudachi expresses disappointment over Aavishkar Darvhekar for not working efficiently in the kitchen.

Later, Sneha Wagh gets emotional while speaking about her late father, who died of COVID-19 in April 2021. On the other hand, Shivleela Patil also gets teary-eyed as she misses her mother a lot. Surekha and Meenal Shah advise her to talk with others and share her opinions.

In the kitchen area, Gayatri Datar lashes out at Aavishkar Darvhekar for not getting breakfast. She asks him to make an omelette for her as she couldn't get poha for breakfast. Later, Bigg Boss asks housemates to continue the 'Chiutai Chiutai Daar Ughad' task.

The men start convincing the ladies, and with a majority, they choose Vikas Patil and Jay Dudhane for the task. They receive a task 'Sang Kamya Ho Namya', in which they will be ruled by three queens Trupti Desai, Mira Jagannath and Sneha Wagh. Jay and Vikas will have to do all their work at their convenience.

As the task begins, Sneha Wagh and Trupti Desai start torturing Vikas Patil. However, on the other hand, Mira Jagannath targets Jay Dudhane and asks him to be a horse and give her a ride. He agrees to do that, but after a long time, he starts feeling the pain in his body. Gayatri asks him to leave the task as he has done a lot of hard work. On Gayatri's suggestion, Jay leaves the task.

Later, as per rules, Jay Dudhane turns out to be the first one to say 'No' to work. Hence, he loses the challenge and Vikas Patil wins it. Because of this, Jay breaks down into tears and says that he had worked very hard to win it. All the housemates try to console him.

After that, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus and Akshay Waghmare go inside the house to convince the ladies. Eventually, they choose them for the next task. Akshay and Dadus get a task, in which, one has to be a bad chef and another one has to be an uninvited guest. The ladies decide Akshay to cook bad food, while Santosh to be an uninvited guest. Sonali Patil becomes the host of the event.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 September 21 Highlights: Mira & Sonali Engage In Argument; First Task Begins

Later, Akshay Waghmare starts cooking a weird dish, in which, he adds a lot of oil, spices, egg, salt and much more. After that, he also adds bitter gourd to it. Notably, Akshay entertains everyone with his comedy, however, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus steals the show.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Nominations: Mira Jagannath Argues With Jay & Sneha; 11 Housemates Get Nominated

As per the rules, Dadus finishes the entire food made by Akshay, and leaves everyone in tears. Surekha, Trupti, Meenal, Vikas, Gayatri, Sneha, Sonali and others get emotional after seeing Dadus' fighting spirit to win the task. Akshay Waghmare also gets emotional and hugs Dadus. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!