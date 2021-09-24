Bigg Boss Marathi 3 September 23 Highlights: Utkarsh Shinde & Mira Jagannath Win Task; Dadus Gets Disappointed

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 continues with the last episode's task, in which Akshay Waghmare and Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus competed. Surekha Kudachi gets emotional after seeing Dadus' dedication to the task. The ladies start discussing Akshay and Dadus' performance. Unfortunately, they don't come to any decision, because of which, the task gets cancelled. Dadus expresses his disappointment over the decision.

While discussing the decision, Akshay Waghmare and Vishhal Nikam engage in a verbal spat over the tone of their voice. Akshay asks Vishhal not to interfere. Later, yet another round starts, and the ladies select Utkarsh Shinde and Vikas Patil for the next task 'Fashion Shobhel Tula', in which the men will have to dress up like women and they have to choose one female partner each and they will have to dress up as men. Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus will host the dance event.

Utkarsh-Surekha perform to 'Hi Poli Sajuk Tupatli' song, while Vikas-Meenal dance to 'Hrudayi Vasant Phultana'. Later, the ladies discuss their performance, and during the discussion, Trupti Desai cuts Sonali Patil. After a whole discussion, the ladies decide Utkarsh Shinde as the winner of the task. Eventually, he wins the task with two points. Later, Bigg Boss congratulates him and asks him to choose one lady, whom he wants to choose as the winner. He chooses Mira Jagannath.

Later, the duo gets a chance to fight for the 'Power Medal'. The winner of the power medal will get a chance to choose between captaincy and temptation room power. Bigg Boss introduces Temptation Room to the housemates. The room has a telephone booth, amazing food and a book of temptation. If the winner of the task chooses captaincy over the temptation room, his competitor will directly get the power to use the temptation room.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Sneha Wagh's Ex-Husband Anurag Reacts To Kamya Punjabi's Tweet; Has THIS Request

Later in the bedroom, Dadus tells Surekha and Trupti that Mira and Gayatri are very smart. Trupti tells him that they have come here to become famous and says that Surekha, Dadus and she are already popular in their respective careers.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Netizens SLAM Mira Jagannath For THESE Reasons; See Tweets

The next morning, the housemates wake up to the song 'Rada Rada'. After that, Jay Dudhane, Utkarsh Shinde, Akshay Waghmare, Vikas Patil and Gayatri Datar discuss Vishhal Nikam. They plan to target him as he is emotional. In the bathroom area, Vikas informs Sonali and Meenal that Utkarsh is playing mind games. Later, Bigg Boss announces the 'Power Medal' task, in which the dice will have Utkarsh and Mira's faces. They will have to choose two helpers for the task. Whoever will manage to keep their face on the upside maximum times will win the task. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!