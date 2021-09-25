Bigg Boss Marathi 3 September 24 Highlights: Utkarsh Shinde Becomes First Captain; Jay-Meenal Fight

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 starts with the task for the power medal, for which Utkarsh Shinde and Mira Jagannath are competing with each other. For the first round, Mira chooses Vikas Patil and Akshay Waghmare, while Utkarsh chooses Jay Dudhane and Vishhal Patil. As the task begins, Utkarsh's team dominates in the task and wins the first round. During the task, Jay Dudhane and Meenal Shah engage in a heated argument. Moreover, Akshay gets injured while supporting Mira.

For the next round, Mira chooses Vikas and Meenal Shah as her helpers, whereas Utkarsh keeps the same pair. In the second round too, Utkarsh's team manages to defeat Mira's team. During the task, Mira lashes out at Aavishkar Darwhekar as he refused to support her. Meenal and Jay again fight during the task. Jay threatens Meenal of using his Taekwondo skills.

In the next final round, Mira's team uses the trick and manages to end the round with no result. Eventually, with two points, Utkarsh Shinde wins the power medal task. Later, Bigg Boss asks Utkarsh to choose between Captaincy or Temptation room. He chooses captaincy and becomes the first captain of the Bigg Boss Marathi 3. Because of this, Mira gets a chance to enter the temptation room. Bigg Boss tells her that if she uses the power card, she will become the captain of the house, and Utkarsh will have to face the repercussion. After learning about the repercussions, Mira chooses not to use the power card and tears the page of the Temptations book.

Everyone applauds Mira Jagannath for her decision. Later, Bigg Boss announces that Ladies Special week is over and the captain will now assign the duties to the housemates. In the discussion at the dining table, Utkarsh Shinde starts assigning duties to the housemates. During the discussion, Meenal Shah gets furious and disappointed with Utkarsh's decision of giving dinner and utensils washing at the same time.

Notably, Jay Dudhane and Meenal Shah have a big fight over the issue and abuse each other badly. Surekha Kudachi too lashes out at the housemates for not listening to the captain. After the discussion, Aavishkar Darwhekar argues with Sonali Patil after being questioned by her for his refusal. Later, his ex-wife Sneha Wagh advises her to stay away from him as he is not a good man.

Interestingly, Aavishkar Darwhekar also shared some details about his past relationship with Sneha Wagh to Jay Dudhane. He says that Sneha is silent and can be violent. Later, housemates make a watermelon cake for Vikas Patil and celebrate his birthday inside the house. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!