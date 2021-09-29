Bigg Boss Marathi 3 September 28 Highlights: Jay, Gayatri And Trupti Torture Sonali, Surekha, Vikas & Vishhal

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode continuous with the previous episode task as the nominated contestants try to justify themselves and voice their opinions. Aavishkar Darwhekar calls Mira Jagannath underserving as her involvement is very less in the house. Shivleela Patil promises housemates that she will play nicely in the upcoming days.

Later, Jay Dudhane reveals that he is scared of Sonali Patil and feels that she is a very tough competitor. Gayatri Datar says that Sneha Wagh has not yet opened up in the game. Vishhal Nikam says that Mira Jagannath should have been nominated instead of him. And lastly, Vikas Patil says Sneha Wagh should have been nominated as she is playing the game very slowly.

After the task, Mira Jagannath starts discussing Aavishkar Darwhekar's behaviour. On the other hand, Vikas Patil tells Vishhal Nikam and Sonali Patil that they should take revenge on Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus for nominating them.

The next morning, housemates wake up to the song 'Hum Bhi Hain Josh Mein'. Later, housemates start predicting about the task as they see the scooter in the garden area. After that, Bigg Boss calls Utkarsh Shinde and Shivleela Patil in the confession room and informs that Shivleela is not feeling well and doctors have advised her to take a rest.

Later, Bigg Boss announces a new couple special weekly task, 'Halla Bol', in which there will be two teams of three couples. One couple of each team will sit on the scooter and the other team's two couples will try to annoy them so that they could get up from the scooter. The two teams are as following - Team A - Jay Dudhane-Gayatri Datar, Mira Jagannath-Sneha Wagh and Trupti Desai-Santosh Chaudhary, Team B - Meenal Shah-Aavishkar Darwhekar, Sonali Patil-Surekha Kudachi, Vishhal Nikam-Vikas Patil. Bigg Boss gives special power to captain Utkarsh as he can choose a team, in which he wants to play the task. Utkarsh and Akshay Waghmare choose Team A.

After that, Meenal Shah and Vikas Patil discuss Jay Dudhane's behaviour. They plan to trap Jay for his anger. Vikas tells Meenal to provoke Jay so that, he would get physical and they can throw him out of the house. In the bedroom area, Surekha Kudachi gets disappointed with Aavishkar, Meenal, Vikas and Vishhal for not letting her sit on the scooter first. After a discussion, Surekha and Sonali decide to go first in the task.

As the task begins, Jay Dudhane and Gayatri Datar start torturing Sonali Patil and Surekha Kudachi by throwing soap water on them. Trupti Desai and Santosh Chaudhary also burst raw eggs on them. Moreover, Gayatri brings the steam of chilly to torture Sonali-Surekha. Notably, Trupti throws garbage on them. Vikas Patil gets miffed and raises objections over their actions.

Jay Dudhane gets violent and starts abusing them. After a lot of torture, Surekha Kudachi quits and the jodi gets replaced by Vishhal and Vikas. Jay and Gayatri start throwing soap water on them. Later, Gayatri sprays deodorants on them. Bigg Boss calls her out and asks not to use it. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!