Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Sneha Wagh Nominates Herself To Make Jay Dudhane A Captain Of The House

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with the final round of the captaincy task, in which Bigg Boss asks Sneha Wagh to nominate herself for the next week to show her support for her favourite contestant. Interestingly, Sneha proves her friendship and nominates herself for the next week to make Jay Dudhane a captain of the house. After her decision, Jay Dudhane becomes the captain of the house. He thanks everyone for the support.

In the bedroom area, Mira Jagannath tells Jay Dudhane not to choose Sonali Patil for the dinner duty as she wastes a lot of food. Later, housemates make grand welcome of Jay in the captain's room. After that, Jay distributes house duties to the housemates. He appoints Neetha Shetty for the morning breakfast.

The next morning, housemates wake up to the song, 'Badtameez Dil'. Later, in the kitchen area, Sneha Wagh and Neetha Shetty interact over making breakfast. Sneha gets shocked after learning about Neetha's incapability of cooking food. On the other hand, Vikas Patil, Sonali Patil and Vishhal Nikam discuss about Neetha. In the group discussion, Mira Jagannath calls Vishhal's action fake as she sacrificed his hair along with Vikas.

While speaking about the captaincy task, Vikas tells Meenal Shah and Sonali that Gayatri Datar's sacrifice was the biggest one. He also discusses about Gayatri's bond with Jay. In the bedroom area, Sneha and Jay have a conversation, in which the former tells the latter that Neetha is playing smart and wants to keep all the boys happy. In the garden area, Vikas and Sonali discuss about Meenal. Sonali gets emotional. Later, bald Vikas have fun with Neetha's curly hair.

After that, Bigg Boss announces a new task 'Khajinya Sathi Kay Pun' for the luxurious items. The housemates will be divided into two teams. Team A has Utkarsh, Mira, Meenal, Santosh and Neetha. Team B has Vikas, Vishhal, Sonali, Sneha and Gayatri. Jay will be the sanchalak of the task. In the task, each team will have to make a pair of chappals in every round.

In the first round, Team B manages to win the task. In the second round, Team A wins the same. In the final round, Team B wins the task. Later, they receive luxurious items for themselves. Mira gets upset and plans to rob the coffee from them. At the dining area, Meenal and Vishhal engage in a verbal spat. Later, the housemates have fun in the promotional task. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!