Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Sneha Wagh’s Re-Entry Makes Netizens Happy; Twitterati Trend ‘SNEHA THE SHERNI IS BACK’
Actress Sneha Wagh re-entered the Bigg Boss Marathi 3's house yesterday and it was 'pardafash' for everyone in the house. She did not spare anyone who did bad with her and spoke behind her back. The ardent fans of the show appreciated her entry, and the actress has topped the Twitter trending list. With the tagline 'SNEHA THE SHERNI IS BACK' as she has reached spot 1.
Sneha is known to bring different flavours to the show ever since she was a part of it before. But this time, she is all set to expose the true faces of people and take a stand against friends who spoke ill about her behind her back. Also, keeping her fashion game stronger than before.
See tweets-
SNEHA THE SHERNI IS BACK— pinal patel (@Priya62810202) December 7, 2021
So hot 🔥 yar 😍 my favourite yar
Sneha is back so wow filings pic.twitter.com/XZOIE0lYg4
She is the most powerful contestant in the history of BB Marathi, I wish she would have lifted the trophy.— Bhaumil Patel ™👓 (@ImBhaumil) December 7, 2021
SNEHA THE SHERNI IS BACK pic.twitter.com/nmCdKRdO03
SNEHA THE SHERNI IS BACK with same beautiful face and back to Bigg Boss pic.twitter.com/5IyoY21Xcm— ' (@Rebelhere007) December 7, 2021
sneha mam is back again, this time everyone is fascinated by the way she has entered SNEHA THE SHERNI IS BACK pic.twitter.com/kTPMt50JpL— Messi (@Messi10100110) December 7, 2021
Now the real game starts Sneha is get back again with so much power and strength...— daredevil🪓 (@BunyHemanth) December 7, 2021
SNEHA THE SHERNI IS BACK pic.twitter.com/1CljL0L2nU
For those who are unaware, Sneha's entry into the show has already put the existing contestants on high alert and in unease. It would be interesting to see how the actress will take this game ahead!