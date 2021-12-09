Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Sneha Wagh, Trupti Desai And Adish Vaidya Torture Housemates

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with the three guests Sneha Wagh, Trupti Desai and Adish Vaidya torturing Vishhal Nikam and Utkarsh Shinde. Later, Adish asks Gayatri Datar to replace Vishhal, however, Sneha and Trupti refuse and Jay does the task. On the other hand, Trupti asks Sonali Patil to dry the clothes by hanging them on her hands.

Adish Vaidya asks Mira Jagannath to crawl and honour him with respect. Jay Dudhane says ill things about Gayatri, Vishhal, Utkarsh and Mira. Later, Utkarsh and Jay get punishment from Sneha and Adish respectively. After that, Trupti asks Sonali, Mira, Gayatri, Meenal and Jay to eat raw bitterroot without using their hands.

Bigg Boss gives a new task to the housemates, in which they will have to present breaking news about insiders in front of dictators. Gayatri Datar gives breaking news about Sonali and Vikas. Mira Jagannath stuns everyone with her imaginary news about Vishhal, Meenal, Gayatri and Jay. Vishhal Nikam reveals that Utkarsh is very unhygienic. On the other hand, he says that Vikas planned to remove Sonali and Meenal.

Meenal Shah spills the beans about Mira Jagannath, Sonali Patil and Vikas Patil. On the other hand, Sonali Patil gives news about Jay Dudhane and Gayatri Datar. Jay Dudhane takes a stand and reveals that Mira robs milk packets. Utkarsh Shinde asks Gayatri Datar to stay alert. Later, Bigg Boss asks Sneha, Adish and Trupti to replace 2 non-deserving contestants with deserving contestants.

Unfortunately, the trio doesn't come to any conclusion and the deserving and non-deserving contestants remain the same. Later, Sneha expresses her disappointment over Trupti's dominance. On the other hand, Vikas Patil confronts Vishhal Nikam for his comments during the news task. The duo engages in a verbal spat. In the night, Sonali and Vishhal have a conversation to clear things out. However, they engage in a verbal argument and their issues remain unresolved.

The next morning, housemates wake up to the song, 'Hoshiyar'. Later, Utkarsh Shinde sings folklore for the dictators. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!