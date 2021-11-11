Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Sonali Patil-Mira Jagannath Have Huge Fight; Jay-Vishhal Become Captaincy Contenders

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with an energetic morning song, 'Japun Danda Dhar'. Later, Mira Jagannath asks Sonali Patil to make breakfast, however, she tells her to make lunch first before breakfast. Mira gets miffed with her comments and raises questions over her spicy food. After that, Sonali and Mira engage in a heated argument. During an argument, Mira loses her cool and try to hurt herself. She breaks down in tears.

Mira Jagannath feels that she is being cornered by the housemates. Later, Sonali apologises to Mira for her comments. In the swimming pool, Vishhal Nikam talks about his companion outside the house. While discussing with the housemates, Sneha Wagh gets emotional and cries. After that, Bigg Boss asks Mira to replace two housemates with two people from the swimming pool. She swaps Neetha Shetty and Gayatri Datar with Jay Dudhane and Vishhal Nikam respectively. Notably, Mira feels guilty about her decision, as she starts crying.

Later, Bigg Boss asks housemates to resume the 'Japun Danda Dhar' task. In the first round, Mira Jagannath gets out of the task, as Sonali Patil manages to stick her name on the pole. In the next two rounds, Sonali and Utkarsh Shinde get out of the task respectively. In the final round, Meenal gets eliminated, because of which, Jay Dudhane and Vishhal Nikam become the captaincy contenders.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Neetha Shetty Fights With Mira Jagannath; Sneha Wagh Lashes Out At Vikas Patil

After that, Bigg Boss gives a unique task to the housemates, in which they will have to justify themselves better than other respective contestants. In the first round, Sneha Wagh and Mira Jagannath lock horns and engage in a verbal spat. Sneha shuts down Mira with her strong points, however, the latter tries to initiate an argument with her. In the next round, Gayatri Datar and Sonali Patil come face to face. Gayatri gives befitting replies to Sonali's comments about her performance.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process: How To Vote For Vishhal, Jay, Utkarsh, Sonali, Vikas & 2 Other Contestants

In the third round, Jay Dudhane and Vikas Patil lock horns. In the fourth round, Vishhal Nikam and Utkarsh Shinde come and justify their points. In the final round, Meenal Shah, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus and Neetha Shetty lock horns. In the end, Bigg Boss asks Mira Jagannath to swap three contestants from the housemates with three people from the swimming pool on the basis of their performance in this task. She swaps Vishhal Nikam, Meenal Shah and Sonali Patil with Utkarsh Shinde, Vikas Patil and Gayatri Datar respectively. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!