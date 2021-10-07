Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Team B Loses Rights On Furniture; Surekha, Trupti, Meenal, Mira, Sonali Engage In Fight

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with a heated argument between Sonali Patil and Vishhal Nikam over their differences. Later, Vikas Patil sorts out their issues and makes fun of them. On the other hand, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus tells Mira Jagannath, Gayatri Datar, Utkarsh Shinde and Jay Dudhane that Meenal Shah instigates fights in the house. Later, Bigg Boss gives housemates yet another task in 'Jinku Kiva Maru' competition.

In the next task, both the teams will have to fight for the right to use furniture inside the house. Housemates will have to find the clues based on the riddles about the particular places in the area. Interestingly, Team A wins the challenges, hence, Team B loses their chance of using furniture.

The next morning, housemates wake up to the song 'All Is Well'. Later, Surekha Kudachi asks Trupti Desai to tell Sonali Patil to make chapatis. Sonali refuses to do it as she already started making poha for 14 housemates. Surekha gets upset with Sonali. She tells Surekha that she doesn't want to fight in the morning.

Later, Surekha tells the issue to other housemates, and they start discussing her behaviour. After that, Bigg Boss gives a new task to the housemates in which they will get a chance to gain the right of using the bathroom and toilet. Whichever team loses the task will have to use the jail's bathroom. In the task, four members of each team will have to hold a bowl of water and walk on the circle.

As the task begins, housemates face trouble while walking on the ring. Later, the water from Meenal Shah's bowl spills on the track. Hence, she also spills the water from Sonali Patil's bowl. After that, the housemates get furious and start attacking each other. Especially, Surekha Kudachi, Mira Jagannath, Meenal Shah, Trupti Desai, Utkarsh Shinde and others get involved in a fight during the task. On the other hand, Vishhal Nikam plays smart and put some water into his mouth. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!