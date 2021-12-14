Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Ticket To Finale Task Begins; Housemates Are All Set To Fight For Survival

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with an announcement, in which they ask three guests Sneha Wagh, Adish Vaidya and Trupti Desai to leave the house. Interestingly, Bigg Boss decides to celebrate Trupti's birthday and give a sweet adieu to them. Housemates celebrate her birthday and all of them get emotional while giving them a farewell. While leaving the house, Sneha ignores Jay once again and leaves the house. Later, Meenal Shah shares her disappointment over Mahesh Manjrekar's comments despite being loyal to her team. She gets disturbed by Vishhal Nikam's comments and pours her heart out in front of Sonali Patil.

On the other hand, Utkarsh Shinde thinks about Mira Jagannath's comment about boys vs girls. Jay Dudhane asks him to stay strong and think positive. In the captain's room, Meenal and Vishhal discuss their issues. While talking about the same, Meenal gets emotional. They resolve their issues.

The next morning, housemates wake up to the song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar'. In the garden area, Meenal, Vikas Patil and Vishhal discuss about Mahesh Manjrekar's comments. In the bathroom, Jay, Vishhal and Mira have some fun. Later, Bigg Boss announces that it's Bigg Boss' birthday, and housemates celebrate it by dancing to the song, 'Tera Happy Birthday'. The celebration will be going on for the entire week.

After that, Bigg Boss introduces to 'Ticket To Finale' and tells the housemates that whoever will win the task, will become the first finalist of the show. Later, Bigg Boss asks housemates to decide their worth as per their performance. The prize money of Rs 25 lakh has been divided into seven parts. As the discussion begins, contestants engage in a war of words while deciding the money.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Mira Jagannath Breaks Down In Tears; Gayatri Datar Gets Eliminated

Later, Bigg Boss scolds housemates for their lack of decision making. After that, they distribute the prize with the majority. Vishhal Nikam gets Rs 12.50 lakh, Meenal Shah gets Rs 6 lakh, Vikas Patil gets Rs 3.25 lakh, Jay Dudhane gets Rs 1.50 lakh, Utkarsh Shinde gets Rs 1 lakh, Sonali Patil gets Rs 50 thousand and Mira Jagannath gets Rs 25 thousand.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Mahesh Manjrekar Scolds Meenal And Sonali; Praises Jay For His Dignity

After that, Bigg Boss gives a nomination task 'Birthday Bomb', in which housemates will have to get the power to nominate the contestants. Whoever they will nominate, the prize money of that particular person will get minus from the actual winning amount. Meenal is safe from the nomination. She also gets a special power. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!