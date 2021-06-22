Bigg Boss Marathi 3 To Be Launched Soon; Mahesh Manjrekar Is Very Excited For The Upcoming Season

After a long wait, Colors Marathi finally announced the third season of Bigg Boss Marathi yesterday (June 21, 2021) on Instagram. The makers shared a short announcement video of the show and wrote, "दार परत उघडणार आणि एकच आवाज घुमणार, कारण येतोय #BiggBossMarathi3 लवकरच #ColorsMarathi वर. (Door will be opened again and one voice will be heard, because Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is coming soon on Colors Marathi)."

Interestingly, Mahesh Manjrekar will be hosting the show again, and this time, he will be sporting a new look. The director told Times of India, "I will definitely be going to sport a new look. We are brainstorming over the same." (sic) Moreover, he is very much excited to host the third season of the show.

While speaking about hosting Bigg Boss Marathi 3, Mahesh Manjrekar said, "I love hosting Bigg Boss and I am very excited for the upcoming season. It is an amazing experience to watch the psychological journey of the contestants. Considering the current situation, we will, of course, take all the necessary precautions and safety measures on the sets."

Talking about Bigg Boss Marathi 3, the makers had planned to launch the season last year. However, due to the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra, they had postponed its launch to May 2021. Unfortunately, because of the second wave of COVID-19, the launch got delayed and eventually, they announced it recently. Ever since the video released, fans can't wait to know who will be a part of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 as contestants.

For the unversed, the first two seasons were won by Megha Dhade and Shiv Thakare respectively. And this time, let's see who will win the trophy of Bigg Boss Marathi 3!