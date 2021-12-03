Bigg Boss Marathi 3 To Get Extension; BB Marathi 3’s Grand Finale To Be Held In January 2022?

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 was launched on September 19, 2021, and within a week, the show caught everyone's attention, all thanks to its super entertaining contestants and unique themes. Currently, only 8 contestants are remain in the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house, and they are trying hard to survive in the game.

Amidst all, several reports stated that the Mahesh Manjrekar show, Bigg Boss Marathi 3 might get an extension. Yes, you read that right! After seeing the good TRP ratings for the show, the makers have reportedly decided to extend the show. Let us tell you, the finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 was supposed to happen by the end of December 2021. However, the latest buzz suggests that the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 grand finale has been rescheduled and it will happen in January 2022. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Talking about the ongoing 11th week of Bigg Boss Marathi 3, five contestants Meenal Shah, Gayatri Datar, Vikas Patil, Sonali Patil and Mira Jagannath have been nominated for the elimination. However, makers didn't open the voting lines, hence, there will be no eviction this week. Let us tell you, contestants don't have any idea about the same.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Vikas Patil Gets Injured; Captaincy Task Gets Cancelled

In the latest episode of the Mahesh Manjrekar show, Vikas Patil got injured during the captaincy task. Bigg Boss immediately called him into the medical room and asks him to take a rest. Well, the actor got emotional as he could help Meenal Shah to win the task. Unfortunately, due to the contestants' aggressive game, Bigg Boss cancels the captaincy task.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Vishhal Nikam And Meenal Shah Get Emotional After Meeting Their Mothers

Interestingly, the housemates' family members had also visited the house to meet them. Everybody got emotional after seeing their loved ones. After all the drama this week, fans are excited to see how Mahesh Manjrekar would grill the housemates in the upcoming chavadi episode aka the weekend episode. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!