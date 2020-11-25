Bigg Boss Marathi 3 To Go On Air In 2021?

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 To Premiere In 2021

A source close to the development told ETimes TV that makers have decided to launch the third season in 2021, due to the current COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Re-Run Response To Previous Seasons

Since the channel has been airing Bigg Boss Marathi 1, the makers have reportedly decided not to start season 3 before December 31, 2020. The previous season is getting a solid response from the masses. For the unversed, Bigg Boss Marathi 2 had aired on Colors Marathi from April to July (2020).

Mahesh Manjrekar To Host Bigg Boss Marathi 3

After impressing audiences in two seasons, Mahesh Manjrekar will reportedly take charge of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 too as the host. A source told that the makers are now planning the strategies to start the show in the first half of 2021.

About Bigg Boss Marathi Winners

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1 was won by actress Megha Dhade. In the second season, viewers witnessed tough competition between Neha Shitole, Shiv Thakare, Shivani Surve and Veena Jagtap, but eventually, Shiv won the trophy. Now after this report, let's wait for the official announcement about Bigg Boss Marathi 3.