Bigg Boss Marathi 3 To Man Udu Udu Jhala, Take A Look At Upcoming Marathi Shows

Bigg Boss Marathi 3

Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 is expected to start by the end of September 2021. The makers are currently working on the sets in Mumbai. As per reports, Sangram Samel, Deepti Devi, Neha Joshi, Neha Khan, Suyash Tilak and many others are expected to participate in the show. The show will be hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Me Honaar Superstar – Jallosh Dance Cha

Popular Marathi actor Ankush Chaudhari is all set to make his TV comeback with the upcoming dance reality show, Me Honaar Superstar - Jallosh Dance Cha. It will be launched on August 21, 2021, on Star Pravah. If reports are to be believed, Vaibhav Ghuge and Kruti Mahesh will be captains of the show.

Ti Parat Aaliye

Zee Marathi's upcoming horror show, Ti Parat Aaliye will mark a comeback of veteran actor Vijay Kadam on TV after many years. The show will be replacing Kiran Gaikwad-starrer Devmanus. It is all set to start on August 16, 2021.

Vaidehi – Shatjanmache Apule Nate

Sony Marathi's upcoming show Vaidehi - Shatjanmache Apule Nate is all set to start on August 16, 2021. The show will feature Sayali Deodhar as the female lead. The promos of the show are going viral on social media and fans can't wait to watch the show on TV.

Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kai Hava

Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kai Hava is all set to start on August 30, 2021 on Zee Marathi. The show stars Amruta Pawar and Hardeek Joshi in the lead roles. The promo of the show is currently generating excitement amongst the masses.

Man Udu Udu Jhala

Zee Marathi's upcoming show Man Udu Udu Jhala is starting on August 30, 2021. The show stars Hruta Durgule and Ajinkya Raut in the lead roles. Man Udu Udu Jhala's promo has been getting a positive response from the masses, especially the young audience.

Mazi Tuzi Reshimgath

Popular actors Shreyas Talpade and Prarthana Behere are making their comeback on Marathi TV with the upcoming Zee Marathi show, Mazi Tuzi Reshimgath. The promos of the show are creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. It is all set to start on August 23, 2021.

Man Jhala Bajind

Vaibhav Chavan and Shweta Rajan-starrer Man Jhala Bajind will go on-air on August 23, 2021, on Zee Marathi. The latest promo of the show is making headlines and fans can't stop gushing over the lead pair's chemistry.