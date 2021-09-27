Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Trupti Desai-Shivleela Patil Engage In War Of Words; No Elimination This Week

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with the surprise of qawwali mehfil to Mahesh Manjrekar from the housemates. Utkarsh Shinde and Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus croon unique qawwalis based on the behaviours of the housemates. Mahesh loves their surprise and thanks for the same.

Later, Mahesh Manjrekar plays the fun challenge with housemates, where they have advice or bash one of the contestants from the house. Surekha Kudachi tells Sonali Patil to control the tone of her voice. After that, Trupti Desai takes a dig at Shivleela Patil and asks her to place her opinions strongly. Later, the duo engages in a war of words, in which Shivleela tells Trupti that she doesn't have to raise her voice every time inside the house.

After that, Meenal Shah lashes out at Jay Dudhane for his aggressive behaviour against her. Jay tells Shivleela Patil to stay firm on her decision. He also says that Meenal doesn't exist for him in the show. Gayatri Datar lashes out at Sonali Patil for making fun of her teeth. The divas argue over their personalities. Sneha Wagh asks Sonali to use words wisely while talking to elders. Aavishkar Darwhekar asks Sneha to support him.

Interestingly, Mahesh Manjrekar also plays riddle games, in which housemates have to guess, which line suits the particular person. Later, he asks some contestants to go into the activity room and read some statements passed by other housemates about them. Surekha Kudachi, Vishhal Nikam, Sonali Patil, Vikas Patil and Mira Jagannath learn some statements made by other housemates about them.

After that, Mahesh Manjrekar asks nominated contestants to sit together. He later asks the bottom three contestants - Shivleela Patil, Gayatri Datar and Aavishkar Darwhekar to pack their bags. Notably, he reveals that there will be no elimination this week as voting lines were closed. Housemates get happy after learning this piece of news. Mahesh also reveals that there will be an elimination next week. He bids adieu to the housemates. Later, Gayatri asks Sneha to tell her directly, if she feels any fault about her. Sneha says that she will tell the captain but not the person. Gayatri tells her that it could hamper our relations inside the house. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!