Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Utkarsh Shinde And Vikas Patil Expose Housemates

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with a new task in which house, one member of each group will turn photographer and expose other group's contestants with his harsh words. From Team A, Vikas Patil becomes a photographer, while Utkarsh Shinde becomes a photographer from Team B.

As the task begins, Utkarsh starts his speech and exposes Jay Dudhane. He calls him overconfident and immature. Jay gives him a befitting reply. Later, Utkarsh starts bashing Vikas Patil. He calls him a liar and disloyal towards his group. After that, Utkarsh says that Sonali Patil is completely wrong in the game. He calls him irritating and loves to argue with others.

After that, Team A's Vikas Patil starts his speech and exposes Utkarsh Shinde. He says that Utkarsh used Jay Dudhane for his survival and is not a friend of anyone. Later, Vikas bashes Vishhal Nikam for being selfish and conscious of his image. He also stresses the issue between Vishhal and Sonali. After that, Vikas slams Mira Jagannath for playing destructively during the game. He also calls her disloyal towards her friend Gayatri Datar.

Eventually, sanchalak Meenal Shah chooses Team B as the winner of the task. With a greater number of stars, Team B members win the contender ship for the 'Ticket To Finale' task. Later, Bigg Boss asks Team B to decide if they want to give Meenal a contender ship or not. During a discussion, Utkarsh and Vishhal are ready to give her the chance but Mira opposes. Jay also prompts Mira not to give Meenal a contender ship. Finally, they decides not to give her a chance.

In the bathroom area, Jay and Mira discuss about Utkarsh. They call him image-conscious. On the other hand, Vikas Patil praises Mira Jagannath for not giving Meenal Shah a chance to play the captaincy task. The next morning, housemates wake up to the song 'Maston Ka Jhund'.

Interestingly, Sonali, Jay and Meenal have some fun moments in the house. Later, Vikas Patil and Vishhal Nikam argue with Meenal, Sonali and Jay for eating their pieces of cake. After that, Bigg Boss rings the alarm for Mira as she was sleeping. Jay pulls her towards the swimming pool and threatens to throw her into the water. During the process, Mira bursts out in tears.

Later, Meenal Shah puts Jay Dudhane into jail. He throws water on the other housemates from the jail. After that, she puts Sonali Patil in jail. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!