Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Utkarsh, Vishhal And Meenal Get Emotional After Seeing Their BB Journey

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with housemates waking up to the 'Train Song'. Later, Mira Jagannath, Jay Dudhane and Utkarsh Shinde discuss about the press conference. After that, in the bedroom area, Utkarsh and Jay teach Vikas Patil to do a long jump. Vikas fears doing it but ended up doing the same. In the living area, Vishhal Nikam gets worried about the clip which is going to be shown by the Bigg Boss. Vikas tells him to take it sportingly.

Later, Bigg Boss calls Utkarsh Shinde in the garden area and shows a beautiful video of his journey in the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house. Bigg Boss calls him an all-rounder player and congratulates him for becoming the first captain of the house. BB also praises him for his bond with Jay Dudhane and calls him one of the best players of the show. Notably, Utkarsh gets emotional after seeing his entire journey. After entering the house again, he tells housemates that the feeling is surreal and they should enjoy it.

After that, Bigg Boss calls Vishhal Nikam in the garden area and shows him a video of his journey in the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house. BB calls him the number 1 player and praises his bond with almost all the contestants. Especially, Bigg Boss mentions about his closeness with Sonali Patil. After seeing his video clip, the actor gets teary-eyed. Then, he re-enters the house and hugs everyone.

Later, Bigg Boss calls Meenal Shah in the garden area and shows her an amazing video of her journey in the show. BB calls her the best player on the show. He praises her for her fighting spirit and calls her the strongest one. She gets emotional on seeing her video with her family. After re-entering the house, housemates play a prank with her by sleeping. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!