Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Vikas And Santosh Get Bald For Vishhal And Jay; Sonali Patil Gets Nominated For Next Week

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with Mira Jagannath's decision. She sends Sonali Patil, Meenal Shah and Vishhal Nikam into the swimming pool. The next morning, housemates wake up to the song 'Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi'. Later, Sneha Wagh gets emotional as she feels that she is being targeted by Mira.

After that, Bigg Boss announces the end of Mira Jagannath's captaincy and asks people from the swimming pool to come out. Then, Bigg Boss announces the new captaincy task 'Parade Captaincy Che'. In the task, the supporters of the respective captaincy contenders will have to sacrifice their belongings to support their favourite contender.

As the task begins, Bigg Boss asks Utkarsh Shinde to lose captaincy contendership for the next two weeks. He accepts it and supports Jay Dudhane. His decision leaves Jay emotional. In the next round, Bigg Boss asks Neetha Shetty to destroy a letter made by her daughter. She breaks down in tears, but accepts it and gives her vote to Vishhal Nikam.

In the next round, Bigg Boss asks Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus to shave his head off. He accepts it and gives his vote for Jay Dudhane. Later, Jay and Dadus get emotional. In the next round, Bigg Boss asks Sonali Patil to get nominated for the next week. She accepts it and gives her support to Vishhal Nikam.

Later, Bigg Boss asks Mira Jagannath to destroy a couple of things i.e., her soft toy Appu and a photo of her newborn nephew and niece. She breaks down in tears, however, she accepts it and gives her vote to Jay. In the next round, Bigg Boss asks Meenal Shah to lose captaincy contendership for the next two weeks. She accepts it and gives her vote to Vishhal Nikam.

In the next round, Bigg Boss asks Gayatri Datar to sacrifice her entire luggage. She accepts it and gives her support to Jay Dudhane. After that, Bigg Boss asks Vikas Patil to shave off his head. He accepts the challenges and decides to get bald for Vishhal Nikam. During the process, Vishhal too sacrifices his hair for Vikas and gets bald. Their friendship leaves everyone spellbound. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!