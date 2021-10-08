Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Vikas Patil Calls Vishhal Nikam ‘Cheater’; Jay Dudhane Flirts With Sneha Wagh

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with the fight between Team A and Team B over the ruckus that happened between them in the previous episode. Sanchalaks Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus and Akshay Waghmare cancel the first round because of unclarity. In the second round, four members of each team hold the bowl filled with water and start walking in a circle. By the end of the second round, Surekha Kudachi gets out of the race for having less amount of water in her bowl.

In the third and final round, Vikas Patil gets out of the race for the same reason. However, he points out Vishhal Nikam's trick of putting some water in his mouth. He calls him a cheater and because of it, the duo engages in a heated verbal argument. During a discussion with Dadus and Akshay, Vikas raises his voice over Dadus, which leaves Jay Dudhane angry. He lashes out at Vikas for the same. Eventually, team B loses the task.

Vikas Patil gets very upset and sits on the sofa, on which he is not supposed to sit. Vishhal Nikam points out that annoys him for the same. Vikas gets upset with Vishhal's behaviour. Later, Bigg Boss announces a new task, in which the one person of each team will have to collect artificial fruits from the storeroom and put them in the swimming pool. Aavishkar Darwhekar from Team B and Vishhal Nikam from Team A will have to collect the fruits from the pool and put them in a tokari. As the task begins, Aavishkar performs it nicely, however loses against Vishhal with a 2-1 margin. Eventually, Team A wins the task 'Jinku Kiva Ladhu'.

Later, Vishhal Nikam hugs Vikas Patil and apologies for his behaviour. On the other hand, Sneha Wagh and Jay Dudhane talk in the bedroom area. Jay tries to woo Sneha with his charm. The next morning, the housemates wake up to the song 'Dance Pe Chance'. After that, Bigg Boss asks Team A to choose two candidates for the captaincy task. During a discussion, Mira Jagannath and Trupti Desai engage in a war of words. Trupti Desai wants to become a captain, but Mira refuses. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!