Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Vikas Patil Gets Injured; Captaincy Task Gets Cancelled

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with the morning, where housemates wake up to the song, 'Muqabala'. In the kitchen area, Jay Dudhane tells Sonali Patil that his stomach got upset due to stale food. On the other hand, Mira Jagannath tells Jay and Utkarsh Shinde that Gayatri Datar has become a slave of the opposite group. Later, Vikas Patil, Sonali Patil, Meenal Shah, Gayatri Datar and Vishhal Nikam discuss about the house duties.

After that, Meenal Shah expresses her disappointment over Utkarsh Shinde for not following the bathroom manners. She scolds him for not turning off the bathroom lights. On the other hand, Sonali and Vikas discuss about Vishhal's behaviour. Later, Bigg Boss announces a new task 'Chal Dhar Pakad' for the captaincy contendership. The task will be played in pairs. The pairs are Vishhal-Utkarsh, Vikas-Jay, Meenal-Sonali and Mira-Gayatri. Each pair will have to snatch C from the ring. In the first round, Jay beats Vikas. In the second round, Meenal beats Sonali. In the third round, Gayatri takes Meenal's help for the task due to her medical issues. Meenal beats Mira. In the fourth round, Utkarsh beats Vishhal.

In the second phase of the game, Utkarsh beats Jay, while Meenal beats Gayatri. After that, Bigg Boss announces a new captaincy task, in which Meenal and Utkarsh will have to choose two supporters for the game. In the task, they will have to stick the cardboard on the wall, and whoever will have more posters on the wall will win the task. In the first round, Utkarsh chooses Jay and Sonali as his supporters, while Meenal chooses Vikas and Vishhal. As the task begins, both the teams get aggressive and try to destroy each other's walls.

During the task, Jay locks Vikas. Amid their tussle, Vikas gets injured. Bigg Boss quickly calls him to the medical room for further assistance. In the confession room, BB asks Vikas to take a rest. The actor breaks down in tears because he can't help Meenal to become the captain of the house. He apologises to her for the same.

For the second round, Meenal chooses Vishhal and Sonali as her supporters, while Utkarsh chooses Jay and Mira. As the round begins, they get aggressive again. During the task, Vishhal locks himself in the wall, however, Jay and Utkarsh try to pull him. Later, Vishhal pushes Jay. They engage in a heated argument. Because of the aggressive game, Bigg Boss cancels the captaincy task. Meenal gets upset with the same and feels that Jay, Mira and Utkarsh are responsible for the same. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!