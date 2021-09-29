Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Vikas Patil Says ‘Jay Dudhane’s Behaviour Is Not Suitable For Marathi Culture’

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 has been catching everyone's attention since it was launched. The contestants of the Mahesh Manjrekar show are not leaving any stone unturned to make it entertaining and watchable. After the first week, viewers can see two groups in the Bigg Boss Marathi house. In the latest episode of the show, Vikas Patil has seen passing some comments about Jay Dudhane, who is currently sharing a strong bond with Gayatri Datar, Mira Jagannath, Utkarsh Shinde and others.

For the unversed, Jay Dudhane shot to fame with his powerful appearance in Splitsvilla 13 aka Splitsvilla X3. Coming back to the latest episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 3, Vikas Patil and Vishhal Nikam were seen having a candid chat in the house. Jay and Gayatri were busy doing their dishes work in the kitchen. At that time, Vikas tells Vishhal that Gayatri can only be a follower and can't be an individual player.

Moreover, he also said that Jay Dudhane is very different. When Vishhal Nikam asked Vikas Patil to choose between Jay and him in terms of their strongness, the latter chose Vishhal. He said that Jay's body is weak. Moreover, Vikas Patil also said that Jay Dudhane is different from all of them.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 September 28 Highlights: Jay, Gayatri And Trupti Torture Sonali, Surekha, Vikas & Vishhal

The actor said, "Jay Dudhane's behaviour is not suitable for Marathi culture." Vishhal said that Jay is strong and knows how to play the game. Well, Vikas Patil must have left Jay fans angry. For the unversed, Vikas had also advised Meenal Shah to play a woman card during the task. He asked her to provoke Jay to get physical with her during the task.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process: How To Vote For Jay, Meenal, Gayatri, Aavishkar, Vishhal & Others?

What do you think about Vikas Patil's comments about Jay Dudhane? Do let us know in the comments section below!