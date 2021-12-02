Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Vishhal Nikam And Meenal Shah Get Emotional After Meeting Their Mothers

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with a discussion between Sonali Patil and Meenal Shah over the former's mother's advice. Later, Jay Dudhane's mother and father enter the house to meet him. The contestant gets emotional after seeing his parents. His mother asks Jay to control his anger. After that, they greet housemates with love.

Later, Bigg Boss plays a freeze and release game with the housemates in the bathroom area. The housemates share several funny moments in the house. The next morning, housemates wake up to the song, 'O Humdum Suniyo Re'. After that, housemates discuss about Vishhal Nikam's emotions.

Bigg Boss continues the task, and Utkarsh Shinde's wife enters the house to meet him. Both of them get emotional while talking to each other. Utkarsh's nephew also enters the house and he wins everyone's hearts with his style. Utkarsh's wife calls him the 'mastermind' of the house.

After that, Vishhal Nikam's mother enters the house and leaves everyone teary-eyed. She asks him to stay strong and cut down his anger. Vishhal's sister also enters the house and asks him to play the game individually.

Later, Gayatri Datar's brother and sister-in-law enter the house along with their cute little daughter. Gayatri breaks down in tears after seeing her elder brother. Gayatri's brother calls Meenal the strongest one in the house.

Eventually, Meenal Shah's mother and brother enter the house to meet her. The trio breaks down in tears after meeting each other. Meenal's brother motivates her to play strongly. Later, Bigg Boss gives best wishes to the housemates for the future game. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!