Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Vishhal Nikam, Sneha Wagh & Gayatri Datar Get Nominated For Violence; BB Cancels The Task

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with Trupti Desai, who tells the housemates that they have completed one month in the Bigg Boss Marathi house. On this occasion, Vikas Patil sorts issues between Jay Dudhane and Adish Vaidya. After that, the grandmother gives 'Besan Ladoo' to Mira Jagannath for winning the first part of the task. On the other hand, she also punishes losing team members. In the night, Vikas Patil, Adish Vaidya and Meenal Shah see the place to hide pumpkin.

The next morning, housemates wake up to the song, 'Ugavali Shukrachi Chandani'. In conversation with Vikas Patil, Sonali Patil says that Trupti Desai likes to dominate and doesn't have her firm opinion. On the other hand, Jay Dudhane asks Sonali to stay safe from Vikas as he is playing very smartly. In the bedroom area, Sonali and Meenal discuss about Vikas. Sonali tells her that they lost the tasks because of Vikas.

Later, while having breakfast, Sonali Patil asks Gayatri Datar to make chapatis fast. The latter asks her to make it. Sonali and Gayatri engage in a war of words. However, Adish Vaidya interferes and leaves Sonali angry. The duo argues with each other. After that, the second part of the task begins, in which Team A members will be grandmothers and Team B members will be animals. As the task begins, Jay and Utkarsh play a smart game and lock the jail door after coming out of it. Vishhal Nikam goes there and breaks the door to take Vikas Patil out of it. After coming out of it, he takes his pumpkin and crosses the wall.

On the other hand, Mira Jagannath tries hard to help Team A. She engages in a heated argument with Meenal Shah. Vikas Patil gets very angry and threatens to hit everyone. Jay and Utkarsh get aggressive and fight with him. Bigg Boss quickly stops the task and punishes Vishhal Nikam for damaging the house's property. Bigg Boss nominates Vishhal for the next week.

The task begins again and now, all the members of Team A get aggressive in the task, engage in a fight with Adish and Vishhal. Utkarsh threatens to break Adish's teeth. Vishhal locks Jay. Sneha and Gayatri pull Vishhal and Adish during the task. After seeing it, Bigg Boss again stops the task and slams the housemates. Bigg Boss nominates Sneha and Gayatri for the next week for their aggressive behaviour and cancels the whole task. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!