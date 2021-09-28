Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process: How To Vote For Jay, Meenal, Gayatri, Aavishkar, Vishhal & Others?

The
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
3
has
reached
its
second
week,
and
the
makers
have
introduced
the
new
theme
of
the
game
i.e.,
'Jodi
Ki
Bedi' aka
couple
theme.
Bigg
Boss
made
6
pairs
and
one
trio
in
the
house.
As
per
the
rule,
the
pairs
have
to
do
their
work
and
roam
inside
the
house
together.
After
the
announcement,
Bigg
Boss
gave
a
nomination
task
to
the
contestants,
in
which
the
pairs
have
to
nominate
a
couple
or
trio
for
the
eviction.
After
the
process,
seven
contestants
got
nominated
in
the
second
week
of
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
3
for
eviction.
Let's
have
a
look
at
those
nominated
contestants
and
the
voting
process
to
save
your
favourite
contestant
of
the
Mahesh
Manjrekar
show.
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
3
(Week
2)
Nominated
Contestants
Aavishkar
Darwhekar
Shivleela
Patil
Meenal
Shah
Jay
Dudhane
Gayatri
Datar
Vishhal
Nikam
Vikas
Patil