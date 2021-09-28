Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process: How To Vote For Jay, Meenal, Gayatri, Aavishkar, Vishhal & Others?

The Bigg Boss Marathi 3 has reached its second week, and the makers have introduced the new theme of the game i.e., 'Jodi Ki Bedi' aka couple theme. Bigg Boss made 6 pairs and one trio in the house. As per the rule, the pairs have to do their work and roam inside the house together. After the announcement, Bigg Boss gave a nomination task to the contestants, in which the pairs have to nominate a couple or trio for the eviction.

After the process, seven contestants got nominated in the second week of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 for eviction. Let's have a look at those nominated contestants and the voting process to save your favourite contestant of the Mahesh Manjrekar show.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 (Week 2) Nominated Contestants

Aavishkar Darwhekar

Shivleela Patil

Meenal Shah

Jay Dudhane

Gayatri Datar

Vishhal Nikam

Vikas Patil

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process

- Install the VOOT App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

Register yourself by using an email id, phone number or social media account.

- Go to the 'Voot, Play & Win' section and click on the 'Bigg Boss Marathi Vote Now' tab.

- Click on the picture of your favourite contestant and vote and submit.

- An individual user can vote 99 times, which they can either use their power of voting for a single contestant or can cast his/her vote to other contestants as well.

- Notably, the voting lines will be opened till Friday 11 pm.