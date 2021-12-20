Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process: How To Vote For Jay, Utkarsh, Meenal, Vikas And Mira?

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is inching closer to its grand finale, which is on December 26, 2021 (Sunday). After the shocking eviction of Sonali Patil from the Mahesh Manjrekar show, viewers have got the top 6 contestants of the show ahead of its finale. But hold on guys, there are not the finalists of the show.

Before concluding the last chavadi episode of the third season of Bigg Boss Marathi, Mahesh Manjrekar announced that mid-week eviction will happen soon and there will only be 5 finalists of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. Let us tell you, Vishhal Nikam has already become the first finalist of the show and is safe from the elimination. Hence, there will be a tussle between the remaining five contestants to survive in the final week of the show. So, let's see the voting process to save your favourite contestant from the elimination before Bigg Boss Marathi 3 grand finale.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 (Finale Week) Nominated Contestants

Jay Dudhane

Vikas Patil

Meenal Shah

Utkarsh Shinde

Mira Jagannath

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process

- Download and install the VOOT App on your smartphones (Available for Android and iOS)

- Register yourself by mentioning personal details such as name, email id, phone number or social media handles.

- Go to the 'Voot, Play & Win' section and click on the 'Bigg Boss Marathi Vote Now' tab.

- Click on the picture of your favourite contestant to vote and submit.

- Let us tell you, an individual user can vote 99 times, in which he/she can either use his/her voting power for a single contestant or other contestants as well.

- The voting lines are open till Wednesday at 12 pm (noon).