Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process: How To Vote For Meenal, Vikas, Adish & Dadus?

Bigg
Boss
Marathi
3's
fifth
week
starts
with
a
new
theme
'Aaji
Special'.
Interestingly,
Bigg
Boss
gave
a
unique
nomination
task
to
the
housemates,
in
which
each
housemate
will
get
a
chance
to
save
one
contestant
from
the
nomination.
As
the
task
began,
contestants
didn't
leave
any
stone
unturned
to
make
the
task
entertaining.
After
the
task,
four
contestants
got
nominated
for
the
elimination
in
the
fifth
week
of
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
3.
Let's
have
a
look
at
those
nominated
contestants
and
the
voting
process
to
save
your
favourite
contestant
from
the
elimination.
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
3
(Week
5)
Nominated
Contestants