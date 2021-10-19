Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process: How To Vote For Meenal, Vikas, Adish & Dadus?

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's fifth week starts with a new theme 'Aaji Special'. Interestingly, Bigg Boss gave a unique nomination task to the housemates, in which each housemate will get a chance to save one contestant from the nomination. As the task began, contestants didn't leave any stone unturned to make the task entertaining.

After the task, four contestants got nominated for the elimination in the fifth week of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. Let's have a look at those nominated contestants and the voting process to save your favourite contestant from the elimination.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 (Week 5) Nominated Contestants

Vikas Patil

Meenal Shah

Adish Vaidya

Santosh Chaudhary AKA Dadus

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Nominations: THESE 4 Housemates Get Nominated For Eviction

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 Voting Process

- Download and install the VOOT App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS)

- Register yourself by mentioning your details such as email id, phone nuber or social media handles.

- Go to the 'Voot, Play & Win' section and click on the 'Bigg Boss Marathi Vote Now' tab.

- Click on the picture of your favourite contestant to cast your vote and submit.

- Let us tell you, an individual user can vote 99 times, which they can either use their power of voting for a single contestant or other contestants as well.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Surekha Kudachi Gets Eliminated; Trupti Desai Becomes Captain Of The House

- The voting lines will be opened till Friday at 11 pm.