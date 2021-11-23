Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process: How To Vote For Mira, Vikas, Sonali, Meenal & Dadus?

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is getting tougher for the housemates with each passing day. After the shocking eviction of Sneha Wagh, the game has become unpredictable and viewers are curious to know what will happen in the upcoming days. In the latest episode of the Mahesh Manjrekar show, Bigg Boss introduces a new theme of the house i.e., 'Mumbai'.

As per the rules of the Mumbai theme, housemates are not allowed to sleep in the house. Later, Bigg Boss introduced a new nomination task called, 'Nomination Express'. After a tough battle between the contestants, 5 people got nominated this week for eviction. So, let us have a look at those nominated contestants and the voting process to save them.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 (Week 9) Nominated Contestants

Mira Jagannath

Vikas Patil

Sonali Patil

Meenal Shah

Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Nominations: THESE 5 Contestants Get Nominated

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 Voting Process

- Install the VOOT App on your smartphones (Available in Android and iOS)

- You can register yourself by adding details such as email id, phone number or social media handles.

- Go to the 'Voot, Play & Win' section and click on the 'Bigg Boss Marathi Vote Now' tab.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Vishhal Nikam Decides To Play Individual Game; Sneha Wagh Gets Eliminated

- You will have to click on the picture of your favourite contestant to cast vote and submit.

- Notably, you can vote 99 times, in which you can either use your voting power for a single contestant or other contestants as well.

- The voting lines are open till Thursday at 11 pm.