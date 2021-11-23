Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process: How To Vote For Mira, Vikas, Sonali, Meenal & Dadus?

Bigg
Boss
Marathi
3
is
getting
tougher
for
the
housemates
with
each
passing
day.
After
the
shocking
eviction
of
Sneha
Wagh,
the
game
has
become
unpredictable
and
viewers
are
curious
to
know
what
will
happen
in
the
upcoming
days.
In
the
latest
episode
of
the
Mahesh
Manjrekar
show,
Bigg
Boss
introduces
a
new
theme
of
the
house
i.e.,
'Mumbai'.
As
per
the
rules
of
the
Mumbai
theme,
housemates
are
not
allowed
to
sleep
in
the
house.
Later,
Bigg
Boss
introduced
a
new
nomination
task
called,
'Nomination
Express'.
After
a
tough
battle
between
the
contestants,
5
people
got
nominated
this
week
for
eviction.
So,
let
us
have
a
look
at
those
nominated
contestants
and
the
voting
process
to
save
them.
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
3
(Week
9)
Nominated
Contestants