      Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process: How To Vote For Sneha, Vikas, Meenal, Vishhal & 4 Other Contestants?

      Bigg Boss Marathi 3's fourth week starts with a new theme, 'BB College'. The housemates received a unique nomination task called, 'Safar Kara Mastine'. Well, the task indeed gave college vibes to the housemates and gave them a feeling of a Goa trip.

      After the nomination process, eight contestants got nominated in the fourth week of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 for the elimination. Let's have a look at those nominated contestants and the voting process to save your favourite housemates of the Mahesh Manjrekar show.

      Bigg Boss Marathi 3 (Week 4) Nominated Contestants

      Sneha Wagh

      Vikas Patil

      Vishhal Nikam

      Meenal Shah

      Sonali Patil

      Surekha Kudachi

      Santosh Chaudhary

      Trupti Desai

      Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process

      - Download and install the VOOT App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS)

      - Register yourself by mentioning your details such as email id, phone number or social media handles.

      - Go to the section 'Voot, Play & Win' and click on the 'Bigg Boss Marathi Vote Now' tab.

      - After that, click on the picture of your favourite contestant to cast your vote and submit.

      - Let us tell you, an individual user can vote 99 times, which they can either use their power of voting for a single contestant or can cast his/her vote to other contestants as well.

      - The voting lines will be opened till Friday at 11 pm.

      Story first published: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 10:57 [IST]
      X