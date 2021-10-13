Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process: How To Vote For Sneha, Vikas, Meenal, Vishhal & 4 Other Contestants?

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's fourth week starts with a new theme, 'BB College'. The housemates received a unique nomination task called, 'Safar Kara Mastine'. Well, the task indeed gave college vibes to the housemates and gave them a feeling of a Goa trip.

After the nomination process, eight contestants got nominated in the fourth week of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 for the elimination. Let's have a look at those nominated contestants and the voting process to save your favourite housemates of the Mahesh Manjrekar show.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 (Week 4) Nominated Contestants

Sneha Wagh

Vikas Patil

Vishhal Nikam

Meenal Shah

Sonali Patil

Surekha Kudachi

Santosh Chaudhary

Trupti Desai

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process

- Download and install the VOOT App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS)

- Register yourself by mentioning your details such as email id, phone number or social media handles.

- Go to the section 'Voot, Play & Win' and click on the 'Bigg Boss Marathi Vote Now' tab.

- After that, click on the picture of your favourite contestant to cast your vote and submit.

- Let us tell you, an individual user can vote 99 times, which they can either use their power of voting for a single contestant or can cast his/her vote to other contestants as well.

- The voting lines will be opened till Friday at 11 pm.