Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process: How To Vote For Sneha, Vikas, Meenal, Vishhal & 4 Other Contestants?

Bigg
Boss
Marathi
3's
fourth
week
starts
with
a
new
theme,
'BB
College'.
The
housemates
received
a
unique
nomination
task
called,
'Safar
Kara
Mastine'.
Well,
the
task
indeed
gave
college
vibes
to
the
housemates
and
gave
them
a
feeling
of
a
Goa
trip.
After
the
nomination
process,
eight
contestants
got
nominated
in
the
fourth
week
of
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
3
for
the
elimination.
Let's
have
a
look
at
those
nominated
contestants
and
the
voting
process
to
save
your
favourite
housemates
of
the
Mahesh
Manjrekar
show.
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
3
(Week
4)
Nominated
Contestants