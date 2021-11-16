Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process: How To Vote For Utkarsh, Mira, Gayatri, Sneha, Sonali And Dadus?

In the last episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 3, second wild card contestant Neetha Shetty bid adieu to the show. Her elimination indeed shocked the housemates as well as viewers. Many netizens also expressed disappointment over the makers' decision of eliminating Neetha from the show. They called it 'unfair' and questioned over show's authenticity.

Amidst all, Bigg Boss announced the new theme of the week, 'Alien'. In the nomination task, they will have to gather cylinders in every round to save themselves from the nomination. After four rounds, 6 contestants got nominated this week for the elimination. So, let's see who got nominated this week and the voting process to save your favourite contestant of the show.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 (Week 8) Nominated Contestants

Sneha Wagh

Sonali Patil

Utkarsh Shinde

Mira Jagannath

Gayatri Datar

Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Nominations: Jay And Vikas Fight; THESE 6 Contestants Get Nominated

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 Voting Process

- Download and install the VOOT App on your smartphones (Available in Android and iOS)

- You can register yourself by adding details such as email id, phone number or social media handles.

- Go to the 'Voot, Play & Win' section and click on the 'Bigg Boss Marathi Vote Now' tab.

- You will have to click on the picture of your favourite contestant to cast vote and submit.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Netizens Call Neetha Shetty's Elimination 'Unfair'; See Tweets

- Let us tell you, you can vote 99 times, in which you can either vote for a single contestant or other contestants as well.

- The voting lines are open till Friday at 11 pm.