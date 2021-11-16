Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process: How To Vote For Utkarsh, Mira, Gayatri, Sneha, Sonali And Dadus?

In
the
last
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
3,
second
wild
card
contestant
Neetha
Shetty
bid
adieu
to
the
show.
Her
elimination
indeed
shocked
the
housemates
as
well
as
viewers.
Many
netizens
also
expressed
disappointment
over
the
makers'
decision
of
eliminating
Neetha
from
the
show.
They
called
it
'unfair'
and
questioned
over
show's
authenticity.
Amidst
all,
Bigg
Boss
announced
the
new
theme
of
the
week,
'Alien'.
In
the
nomination
task,
they
will
have
to
gather
cylinders
in
every
round
to
save
themselves
from
the
nomination.
After
four
rounds,
6
contestants
got
nominated
this
week
for
the
elimination.
So,
let's
see
who
got
nominated
this
week
and
the
voting
process
to
save
your
favourite
contestant
of
the
show.
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
3
(Week
8)
Nominated
Contestants