Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process: How To Vote For Vikas, Sonali, Utkarsh And Mira?

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is getting tougher with each passing day and housemates are not leaving any stone unturned to survive in the game. In the second last week, the top 7 contestants are celebrating Bigg Boss' birthday in the house. On the occasion of BB's birthday, housemates are getting unique tasks to perform in the house.

During the nomination task 'Birthday Bomb', housemates tried to convince captain Meenal Shah not to nominate them. After her decision, the process got difficult and four contestants got nominated for the elimination this week. Notably, the prize money for the show also got deducted. Now, the Bigg Boss Marathi 3's winning amount is Rs 20 lakh only. Since the show has entered its second last week, let's see who got nominated this week and a process to save them from the elimination.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 (Week 13) Nominated Contestants

Mira Jagannath

Sonali Patil

Utkarsh Shinde

Vikas Patil

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 Voting Process

- Install the VOOT App on your smartphones (Available for Android as well as iOS devices)

- Register yourself by adding important details such as email id, phone number or social media handles.

- Visit the 'Voot, Play & Win' section and click on the 'Bigg Boss Marathi Vote Now' tab.

- Click on the picture of your favourite contestant to vote and submit.

- Let us tell you, an individual user can vote 99 times, in which the person can either use voting power for a single contestant or other contestants as well.

- The voting lines are open till Friday at 11 pm.