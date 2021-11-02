Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process: How To Vote For Vishhal, Jay, Meenal, Sonali & Trupti?

Bigg
Boss
Marathi
3's
seventh
week
has
begun,
and
fans
are
very
excited
to
see
the
housemates' games
in
the
show.
The
latest
episode
of
the
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
3
witnessed
a
tough
nomination
process,
where
the
housemates
had
to
save
two
contestants
and
replace
them
with
another
two,
whom
they
want
to
throw
out
of
the
house.
After
the
process,
5
housemates
got
nominated
this
week.
Notably,
the
nomination
process
indeed
changed
the
relationship
dimensions
of
all
the
contestants.
Let's
have
a
look
at
those
nominated
contestants
and
the
voting
process
to
vote
for
your
favourite
contestant
from
the
elimination.
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
3
(Week
7)
Nominated
Contestants