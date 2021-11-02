    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process: How To Vote For Vishhal, Jay, Meenal, Sonali & Trupti?

      Bigg Boss Marathi 3's seventh week has begun, and fans are very excited to see the housemates' games in the show. The latest episode of the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 witnessed a tough nomination process, where the housemates had to save two contestants and replace them with another two, whom they want to throw out of the house. After the process, 5 housemates got nominated this week.

      Notably, the nomination process indeed changed the relationship dimensions of all the contestants. Let's have a look at those nominated contestants and the voting process to vote for your favourite contestant from the elimination.

      Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process: How To Vote For Vishhal, Jay, Meenal, Sonali & Trupti?

      Bigg Boss Marathi 3 (Week 7) Nominated Contestants

      Vishhal Nikam

      Jay Dudhane

      Trupti Desai

      Meenal Shah

      Sonali Patil

      Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 Voting Process

      - Install the VOOT App on your smartphones (Available in Android and iOS).

      - Register yourself by adding your details like email id, phone number or social media handles.

      - Go to the 'Voot, Play & Win' section and click on the 'Bigg Boss Marathi Vote Now' tab.

      - Click on the photo of your favourite contestant to cast your vote and submit.

      - It has to be noted that an individual user can vote 99 times, which they can either use their power of voting for a single contestant or other contestants as well.

      - The voting lines will be open till Friday at 11 pm.

      Story first published: Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 12:48 [IST]
