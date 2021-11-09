Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process: How To Vote For Vishhal, Jay, Utkarsh, Sonali, Vikas & 2 Others?

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is getting interesting with each passing day. After the elimination of Trupti Desai, housemates are not leaving any stone unturned to perform well in the show. In the latest episode of the show, Bigg Boss announced a new theme for the week - 'Talyat Malyat'. Ahead of the nomination task, Bigg Boss asked Mira Jagannath to name 5 contestants who were the troublemakers of the show. She sent Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus, Sonali Patil, Vikas Patil, Vishhal Nikam and Jay Dudhane in the swimming where they will have to stay until Bigg Boss' next order.

In the nomination task too, Bigg Boss gave special power to Mira, because of which, 7 contestants got nominated for the elimination this week. So, let's see who got nominated this week and the voting process to save your favourite contestant of the show.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 (Week 7) Nominated Contestants

Vishhal Nikam

Jay Dudhane

Utkarsh Shinde

Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus

Neetha Shetty

Sonali Patil

Vikas Patil

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 Voting Process

- Install the VOOT App on your smartphones (Available in Android and iOS)

- A user can register himself/herself by adding details such as email id, phone number or social media handles.

- Go to the 'Voot, Play & Win' section and click on the 'Bigg Boss Marathi Vote Now' tab.

- A user will have to click on the picture of his/her favourite contestant to cast vote and submit.

- It has to be noted that an individual user can vote 99 times, which they can either use their power of voting for a single contestant or other contestants as well.

- Voting lines will be open till Friday at 11 pm.