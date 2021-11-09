Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process: How To Vote For Vishhal, Jay, Utkarsh, Sonali, Vikas & 2 Others?

Bigg
Boss
Marathi
3
is
getting
interesting
with
each
passing
day.
After
the
elimination
of
Trupti
Desai,
housemates
are
not
leaving
any
stone
unturned
to
perform
well
in
the
show.
In
the
latest
episode
of
the
show,
Bigg
Boss
announced
a
new
theme
for
the
week
-
'Talyat
Malyat'.
Ahead
of
the
nomination
task,
Bigg
Boss
asked
Mira
Jagannath
to
name
5
contestants
who
were
the
troublemakers
of
the
show.
She
sent
Santosh
Chaudhary
aka
Dadus,
Sonali
Patil,
Vikas
Patil,
Vishhal
Nikam
and
Jay
Dudhane
in
the
swimming
where
they
will
have
to
stay
until
Bigg
Boss'
next
order.
In
the
nomination
task
too,
Bigg
Boss
gave
special
power
to
Mira,
because
of
which,
7
contestants
got
nominated
for
the
elimination
this
week.
So,
let's
see
who
got
nominated
this
week
and
the
voting
process
to
save
your
favourite
contestant
of
the
show.
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
3
(Week
7)
Nominated
Contestants