Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process: How To Vote For Vishhal, Sneha, Surekha, Santosh, Trupti & Akshay?

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's third week starts with a new theme, 'Telephone'. In the nomination task 'Charge Karaycha Naay', the housemates played smart and nominated their least favourite contestants for the eviction.

After the process, six contestants got nominated in the third week of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 for the elimination. Let's have a look at those nominated contestants and the voting process to save your favourite contestant of the Mahesh Manjrekar show.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 (Week 3) Nominated Contestants

Akshay Waghmare

Trupti Desai

Santosh Chaudhary

Sneha Wagh

Vishhal Nikam

Surekha Kudachi

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process

- Install the VOOT App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS)

- Register yourself by using your details such as email id, phone number or social media handles.

- Go to the section 'Voot, Play & Win' and click on the 'Bigg Boss Marathi Vote Now' tab.

- After that, click on the picture of your favourite contestant to cast your vote and submit.

- It has to be noted that an individual user can vote 99 times, which they can either use their power of voting for a single contestant or can cast his/her vote to other contestants as well.

- The voting lines will be opened till Friday at 11 pm.