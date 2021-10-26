Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process: How To Vote For Vishhal, Vikas, Jay, Sneha & 3 Others?

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's new week begins with a new theme, in which the house has been converted into fantasy land. Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus is the king of the house, while other housemates are the commoners. Let us tell you, Vishhal Nikam, Sneha Wagh and Gayatri Datar have already been nominated for doing violence last week during the task.

Recently, Bigg Boss announced a new nomination task 'Heaven Or Hell', after which 7 contestants have been nominated for the elimination this week. Let's have a look at those nominated contestants and the voting process to vote for your favourite contestant from the eviction.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 (Week 6) Nominated Contestants

Vishhal Nikam

Sneha Wagh

Gayatri Datar

Jay Dudhane

Sonali Patil

Vikas Patil

Aavishkar Darwhekar

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 Voting Process

- Download and install the VOOT App on your smartphones (Available in Android and iOS)

- Register yourself by adding your details such as email id, phone number or social media handles.

- Go to the 'Voot, Play & Win' section and click on the 'Bigg Boss Marathi Vote Now' tab.

- Click on the photo of your favourite contestant to cast your vote and submit.

- Notably, an individual user can vote 99 times, which they can either use their power of voting for a singer contestant or other contestants as well.

- Voting lines will be open till Friday at 11 pm.