Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Wild Card Contestant: Neetha Shetty Enters The Mahesh Manjrekar Show As Wild Card?

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is getting interesting with each passing day as the contestants are not leaving any stone unturned to impress the audience with their performances. In the latest episode, the housemates engaged in a heated argument during the captaincy task. Trupti Desai slammed Jay Dudhane, Vishhal Nikam and Sneha Wagh for their dirty game.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 has so far witnessed only one wild card contestant's entry i.e., Adish Vaidya. The actor tried to impress the audience with his performance but failed to do it. Hence, he got evicted last week due to a lack of votes from the masses. Amidst all, the show is all set to welcome its second wild card contestant.

The makers recently released a promo of the second wild card contestant, who is said to be actress Neetha Shetty. In the promo, she can be seen giving an electrifying performance on the stage. Mahesh Manjrekar will be greeting her during the weekend episodes. Notably, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Talking about Neetha Shetty, the actress has worked in several Marathi and Hindi TV shows. She has acted in Hindi shows like Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Raat Hone Ko Hai, Kahiin To Hoga, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Mamta, Parrivaar, CID, Peshwa Bajirao, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Laal Ishq and so on. She was also a part of the Marathi film, Fugay and erotic web series, Gandii Baat 1.

Coming back to Bigg Boss Marathi 3, contestants like Akshay Waghmare, Surekha Kudachi and Adish Vaidya have been eliminated from the show so far. Shivleela Patil had to leave the show because of illness. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!