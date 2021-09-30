Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Wild Card Contestants: Adish Vaidya & TooSharp Dude To Enter The House (EXCLUSIVE)

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestants are not leaving any stone unturned to make the season more entertaining and watchable to the masses. The Mahesh Manjrekar show has reached the second week, and housemates are now seen getting involved in the 'Halla Bol' task. This week seven contestants like Aavishkar Darwhekar, Meenal Shah, Shivleela Patil, Jay Dudhane, Gayatri Datar, Vikas Patil and Vishhal Nikam have been nominated for the elimination.

However, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 3, nominated contestant Shivleela Patil had to leave the house due to her ill health. Because of it, the makers closed the voting lines. Amidst all, fans are curious to know who will enter the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house as wild card contestants.

Recently, a source close to the development informed Filmibeat that Sex, Drugs & Theatre actor Adish Vaidya and popular YouTuber TooSharp Dude aka Tushar Gosavi will enter the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house as wild card contestants. The source further stated that they could enter the house after two or three weeks, however, makers have not yet decided the date about their entry.

For the unversed, Adish Vaidya has left his ongoing Star Plus show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actor has been replaced by Vihan Verma. Ahead of the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 premiere, Adish did an Instagram live and informed fans that he is not entering the Bigg Boss Marathi house. But the new piece of information is giving a major hint about his participation in the show.

On the other hand, TooSharp Dude is quite popular amongst the masses for his funny yet informative videos on YouTube. Tushar Gosavi's style of presenting content on YouTube is loved by the Marathi audience. And if he enters the house, it would be a treat for viewers to watch him in Bigg Boss Marathi 3. So, let's wait for the official confirmation.

Talking about Bigg Boss Marathi 3's ongoing 'Halla Bol' task, the housemates have been divided into two teams. Team A - Jay Dudhane-Gayatri Datar, Mira Jagannath-Sneha Wagh, Trupti Desai-Santosh Chaudhary and Utkarsh Shinde-Akshay Waghmare. Team B has Meenal Shah-Aavishkar Darwhekar, Vikas Patil-Vishhal Nikam and Sonali Patil-Surekha Kudachi.