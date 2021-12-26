Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Winner Is Vishhal Nikam, Picture Goes Viral; Fans Celebrate

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 has finally ended today with the grand finale event on Colors Marathi. After a long wait, viewers finally got Bigg Boss Marathi 3's ultimate winner and that is none other than, Vishhal Nikam. The actor has beaten Jay Dudhane, who ended up in the second position. On the other hand, Vikas Patil, Utkarsh Shinde and Meenal Shah were in the third, fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Vishhal Nikam won Bigg Boss Marathi 3's trophy along with Rs 20 lakh prize. Talking about Vishhal's game, he impressed everyone with his honesty. He was the most emotional person in the BB Marathi 3 house, and the housemates were in love with his supportive nature. Interestingly, Vishhal Nikam fans are now celebrating his victory on social media, and congratulate him on the same.