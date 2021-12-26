    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Winner Is Vishhal Nikam, Picture Goes Viral; Fans Celebrate

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss Marathi 3 has finally ended today with the grand finale event on Colors Marathi. After a long wait, viewers finally got Bigg Boss Marathi 3's ultimate winner and that is none other than, Vishhal Nikam. The actor has beaten Jay Dudhane, who ended up in the second position. On the other hand, Vikas Patil, Utkarsh Shinde and Meenal Shah were in the third, fourth and fifth positions respectively.

      Vishhal Nikam won Bigg Boss Marathi 3's trophy along with Rs 20 lakh prize. Talking about Vishhal's game, he impressed everyone with his honesty. He was the most emotional person in the BB Marathi 3 house, and the housemates were in love with his supportive nature. Interestingly, Vishhal Nikam fans are now celebrating his victory on social media, and congratulate him on the same.

      Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Winner Is Vishhal Nikam, Picture Goes Viral; His Fans Celebrate
      samruddhik89

      samruddhik89

      Congratulations #VishalNikam for winning the trophy of #BiggBossMarathi3. Well deserved.
      #BiggBossMarathi vishhal_n #vishalnikamvijayibhava #VishalNikam

      iOmkar2

      iOmkar2

      I started watching #BiggBossMarathi3 lately... & This was the episode i saw a winner in vishhal_n Congratulations #BBM3UltimateWinnerVishhal very well deserved!

      Zedgamer9128

      Zedgamer9128

      Finally #VishalNikam winner #Biggbossmarathi3
      Bigg boss kahin to fair kiye well deserved

      Rutujaj72534971

      Rutujaj72534971

      #VishhalNikam ❤❤❤ congrats u just did it well deserved blockbuster season cha blockbuster winner Trophy
      #BiggBossMarathi3.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X