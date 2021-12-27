Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Winner Vishhal Nikam Visits His Hometown With Parents Post Victory

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 finale was aired yesterday (December 26, 2021) on Colors Marathi. Actor Vishhal Nikam bagged the winner's trophy at the grand finale. Moreover, he also got Rs 20 lakh as prize money. Vishhal beat Jay Dudhane, Vikas Patil, Utkarsh Shinde and Meenal Shah respectively at the grand finale event. Interestingly, Vishhal's fans celebrated his win on Twitter, and the actor thanked his fans and family members for supporting him throughout his Bigg Boss journey.

For the unversed, the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 finale was also attended by Vishhal Nikam's parents. They cherished his winning moment with happiness, as the pictures of the actor with his parents are going viral on social media. Amidst all, Vishhal Nikam has visited his hometown Sangli soon after his Bigg Boss Marathi 3 win.

Mahesh Manjrekar had organised the after party for all the contestants after the finale episode shoot. After that enjoying the party, Vishhal left for his hometown with his parents. The picture of him standing with his family members outside his bungalow, Rukmini is going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over his attachments towards his village.

Talking about the grand finale, Bigg Boss Marathi 3's eliminated contestants like Surekha Kudachi, Akshay Waghmare, Sonali Patil, Neetha Shetty, Adish Vaidya, Gayatri Datar, Sneha Wagh, Mira Jagannath and others had solid dance performances on stage. Moreover, the top 5 finalists have also showcased their dance moves.

While concluding Bigg Boss Marathi 3, Mahesh Manjrekar also stated that he will soon be returning with the next season of the show. If reports are to be believed, the Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 is likely to start in April 2022.