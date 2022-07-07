Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Teaser To Be Out In August; Mahesh Manjrekar’s Show To Start From September: Report

The previous three seasons of Bigg Boss Marathi received love from the masses. Notably, Mahesh Manjrekar's hosting style left everyone surprised, as many find him suitable to host a show like Bigg Boss. For the unversed, the three seasons of Bigg Boss Marathi were won by Megha Dhade, Shiv Thakare and Vishhal Nikam respectively.

After three successful seasons, fans are excited to see Bigg Boss Marathi 4. However, the makers have not yet announced its launch date. Amidst all, we recently got to know something interesting about the upcoming season of BB Marathi. According to reports, Bigg Boss Marathi 4 is expected to start in September 2022. The makers will be announcing the premiere date soon.

The reports also state that the interior work of Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house is yet to be completed. The makers have already started approaching celebs to be the contestants of the show. The first promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 4 will be out in August. Looks like Colors Marathi doesn't want to leave any stone unturned to make the show a grand one. Let us tell you, the above information is not yet confirmed, hence, we will have to wait for the official confirmation from the makers.

Talking about Bigg Boss Marathi, several celebs such as Usha Nadkarni, Resham Tipnis, Bhushan Kadu, Sai Lokur, Pushkar Jog, Aastad Kale, Jay Dudhane, Sneha Wagh, Meenal Shah, Trupti Desai and many others were part of previous seasons of the Mahesh Manjrekar show. After this news, fans are eager to know more updates about BB Marathi 4. Stay tuned!