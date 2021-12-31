Bigg Boss Marathi 4 To Start In April 2022: Report

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 bid adieu to the fans with the grand finale on December 26, 2021, where Vishhal Nikam emerged as the winner of the show. He won the trophy along with Rs 20 lakh prize money. Well, Bigg Boss Marathi 3 received a tremendous response from viewers as it managed to stay in the top 5 list of TRP ratings.

Hence, makers are now gearing up for the fourth season of Marathi Bigg Boss. Yes, you read that right! A source close to the show informed Times of India, "The Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 might launch in April 2022. The show has recently wrapped up its third season, and the new season will soon launch in the first half of 2022. There will be many surprises that will unveil in the upcoming season."

Let us tell you, Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 was launched two years after Bigg Boss Marathi 2. The source further stated, "Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 launched after 2 years and that is why it got tremendous response from the viewers compared to the past two seasons, Due to its response, the makers have decided to launch the fourth season soon." The official announcement about Bigg Boss Marathi 4 is yet to be made. But on the other hand, fans have already started getting curious to know who will be entering the madhouse.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Winner Vishhal Nikam Calls Himself 'Commoner'; Says 'I Don't Have A Home In Mumbai'

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Host Mahesh Manjrekar Offers Jay Dudhane His Upcoming Film Shaniwarwada

Let us tell you, the first two seasons of Bigg Boss Marathi have been won by Megha Dhade and Shiv Thakare respectively. At the BB Marathi 3 finale, host Mahesh Manjrekar offered a Marathi film to first runner-up Jay Dudhane. Apart from that, he also praised Meenal Shah for her solid performance in the show. Looks like, Bigg Boss is turning out to be a life-changing experience for the contestants.