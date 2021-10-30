Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 Elimination: Aavishkar Darwhekar To Get Out Of The House?

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 has reached the end of its sixth week. The Mahesh Manjrekar show is getting intense with each passing day as the contestants are not leaving any stone unturned to give their best in the task so that they could survive in the game. Amidst all, the latest voting trends are out, it is showing some shocking results.

The latest voting trends of the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 shows that Aavishkar Darwhekar could get eliminated from the show this week. Isn't it shocking? Well, the actor is standing last on the list, while Gayatri Datar is the second last on the same. Interestingly, Vikas Patil is in the top position, while Vishhal Nikam, Jay Dudhane, Sonali Patil and Sneha Wagh are in second, third, fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Let us tell you, the voting trends list is not yet confirmed as we could witness twists in the weekend episode of the Bigg Boss Marathi 3. So we just have to wait for the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi. Talking about the show, Neetha Shetty is entering the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 as a wild card contestant. The promo is out, and it is going viral on social media.

Last week, the first wild contestant of the show, Adish Vaidya got eliminated from the show due to a lack of votes. In the latest episode of the show, Sneha Wagh became the captain of the show. She beat Trupti Desai in the task. Stay tuned for more updates of Bigg Boss Marathi 3!