Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 Elimination: Adish Vaidya Gets Out Of The House

In the latest weekend episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 3, the housemates as well as the viewers witnessed a shocking eviction of the season. Bigg Boss Marathi 3's first wild card contestant Adish Vaidya has been eliminated from the show after two weeks. Well, it was quite shocking news for everyone as the actor has shown his various shades inside the house.

Apparently, host Mahesh Manjrekar first informed everyone that Meenal Shah and Vikas Patil got safe and Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus and Adish Vaidya in danger. Notably, while telling the decision, Manjrekar told Dadus that he is lucky this time as he has now got one more week to stay in the game. Eventually, the host announced Adish's name as the evicted contestant of the house.

After learning about the same, Meenal Shah, Vikas Patil, Aavishkar Darwhekar, Trupti Desai and Vishhal Nikam got emotional. On the other hand, Sneha Wagh got happy as Dadus got safe this time. While bidding adieu to the house, Adish Vaidya apologized for his misdeeds and asked housemates to play sportingly.

Talking about Adish Vaidya's Bigg Boss Marathi 3 journey, the actor entered the house through a temptation room and became the captain of the house. He gave punishment to three contestants - Meenal Shah, Jay Dudhane and Santosh Chaudhary. The Sex Drugs & Theatre actor had a lot of arguments with Jay, Surekha Kudachi, Gayatri Datar, Utkarsh Shinde and Mira Jagannath.

Adish was considered as the strong contestant of the show, however, his eviction has indeed left his fans shocked. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!