Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 Elimination: Gayatri Datar Gets Evicted From The Show?

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 show is all set to bid adieu to the viewers soon. The grand finale of the Mahesh Manjrekar show will be telecast on December 26, 2021, on Colors Marathi. Ever since the show was started, the viewers are getting thoroughly entertained every day, all thanks to its super-entertaining contestants.

Talking about the 12th week of the Bigg Boss Marathi 3, Meenal Shah has become the last captain of the house and has reportedly entered the finale week. Five housemates Utkarsh Shinde, Mira Jagannath, Sonali Patil, Gayatri Datar and Jay Dudhane were nominated for the elimination this week. In the latest weekend episode of the show, Mahesh Manjrekar announced that Mira and Utkarsh are safe from the elimination.

Let us tell you, as per voting trends, Mira Jagannath was standing last on the list and she was supposed to get eliminated from the show. However, not Mira but Gayatri Datar has got eliminated from the show. Yes, you read that right! Gayatri has bid adieu to the house, and her eviction left everyone in shock. After her eviction, Jay Dudhane and Sonali Patil have entered the top 7 of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. Well, Gayatri's elimination is quite shocking for her fans as she was indeed shining in the game.

The actress' journey in the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 was amazing. She developed a strong bond of friendship with Jay, Utkarsh, Sonali, Mira and others. However, she had a big fight with Mira and their friendship ended a couple of weeks. After her eviction, it would be interesting to see who will be the finalists of Bigg Boss Marathi 3.