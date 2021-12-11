Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 Elimination: Mira Jagannath To Get Out Of The House?

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is getting closer to its finale week, and fans are very much curious to know who all are entering the grand finale of the Mahesh Manjrekar show. In the last episode of the show, Meenal Shah became the captain of the house and has reportedly entered the finale week of the show. Well, the game has become tougher for the housemates and fans are very much impressed with the contestants' game.

Coming back to the nominations, housemates like Sonali Patil, Utkarsh Shinde, Mira Jagannath, Gayatri Datar and Jay Dudhane are nominated for the elimination this week. And as per the final voting trend, Mira Jagannath is expected to get eliminated from the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house. Yes, you read that right! The actress is standing last on the list, while Utkarsh and Gayatri are in third and fourth positions respectively.

Sonali Patil is in the first position while Jay Dudhane is in the second one on the voting trend. Let us tell you, the above information is not yet confirmed as the makers could bring a twist in the elimination process. Hence, we just have to wait for the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 chavadi episodes.

Talking about the show, eliminated contestants Sneha Wagh, Trupti Desai and Adish Vaidya had entered the house on Monday. They ruled the top 8 contestants and brought some spark in the game. Also, the dimensions between contestants have also got changed after their entry. So, let's see who will get eliminated this weekend. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!