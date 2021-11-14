Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 Elimination: Neetha Shetty To Get Out Of The House?

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Ever since the show started, it has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses for its super-entertaining contestants and unique weekly themes. This week, seven contestants such as Vikas Patil, Sonali Patil, Vishhal Nikam, Jay Dudhane, Neetha Shetty, Utkarsh Shinde and Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus were nominated for the eliminations.

In the latest episode of the show, host Mahesh Manjrekar announced three contestants such as Jay Dudhane, Vishhal Nikam and Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus safe from the elimination. And now, we learnt that Bigg Boss Marathi 3's second wild-card contestant Neetha Shetty has been eliminated from the show. Yes, you read that right! She was considered as one of the strongest contestants of the show, however, her exit will leave her fans heartbroken.

Let us tell you, Neetha Shetty was in the last position on the final voting result. However, due to Dadus' popularity and her lack of contribution in giving content to the audience, makers decided to eliminate her from the game. Many viewers are disappointed with the decision as Dadus was standing last in the final voting results. Now, many people are raising questions over the show's authenticity.

Talking about the latest episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 3, Mahesh Manjrekar bashed Mira Jagannath, Sneha Wagh, Gayatri Datar, Meenal Shah and Sonali Patil for their behaviour inside the house. He praised the boys for playing better than girls last week. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates.