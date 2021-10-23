Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 Elimination: Santosh Chaudhary AKA Dadus To Be Eliminated From The House?

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's fifth week has reached its conclusion and fans are eagerly waiting for Mahesh Manjrekar's chavadi aka weekend class. Let us tell you, four contestants like Meenal Shah, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus, Vikas Patil and Adish Vaidya have been nominated for the eviction this week.

For the unversed, in the nomination task, housemates got a chance to save their favourite contestant of the show. After the task, only four contestants got nominated and the voting lines were open till Friday 11 pm. Since then, viewers started voting to save their favourite contestants. Amidst all, the final voting trend's result is out.

According to the voting trend, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus could get eliminated from the house. The Agri-Koli singer is standing last on the list, while Meenal Shah is on the top and Vikas and Adish are in second and third positions respectively. It has to be noted that the trend is not confirmed as the makers could bring a new twist in the weekend episodes. Hence, we will have to wait and watch for the elimination process, which will be telecast on Sunday night.

Talking about Santosh Chaudhary, he has recently become the captain of the house by receiving the majority of votes from housemates. The singer shares a strong bond of friendship with Trupti Desai, Sneha Wagh, Jay Dudhane and other housemates. He has often been slammed by host Mahesh Manjrekar for not taking a stand for himself and placing his opinions firmly. Moreover, the singer has also won many people's hearts with his performance in the tasks.

If he gets evicted, it would be a heart-breaking moment for his fans as well as the housemates! Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!